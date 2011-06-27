  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 718 Cayman
  4. 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman
  5. Specs & Features

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman T Specs & Features

More about the 2021 718 Cayman
More about the 2021 718 Cayman
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$68,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.0/369.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Packages
718 T Interior Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Light Design Packageyes
SportDesign Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Lizard Greenyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Full Bucket Seatsyes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and PDK Gear Selector in Race-Texyes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color for Leather Interioryes
Smartphone Compartmentyes
Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way) wi/Memory Packageyes
Roof Lining in Race-Texyes
Smoking Packageyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Whiteyes
Navigation w/Porsche Connectyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiberyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color for Standard Interioryes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Redyes
Sun Visors in Race-Texyes
Seat Belts in Miami Blueyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leatheryes
Vehicle Keys Painted and One Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Climate Control Panel Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Voice Controlyes
Sport Style Pedals and Footrestyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Door Panel Trim Package in Leatheryes
Dashboard Trim Package in Leatheryes
Climate Control Panel in Leatheryes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and Manual Gear Lever in Race-Texyes
Seat Ventilationyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/clothyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
SportDesign Package in High Gloss Blackyes
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
Model Designation Logo on Rear Changed to "718"yes
Exterior Package Paintedyes
Deletion of Model Designation on Rearyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Blackyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
Window Trim and Window Triangle in High Gloss Blackyes
Front Grille Slats Paintedyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Rear Side Air Intake Grilles Paintedyes
Deletion of Model Designation Decal on Doorsyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Rear Wiperyes
Clear Taillightsyes
Power Folding Exterior Mirrorsyes
20" Carrera Sport Wheelsyes
Lower Rear Fascia in Exterior Color yes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.
Length172.4 in.
Curb weight3064 lbs.
Gross weight3649 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Height50.2 in.
Maximum payload584 lbs.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Python Green
  • Lava Orange
  • Racing Yellow
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • White
Interior Colors
  • Black/Racing Yellow with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black/Guards Red with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black/GT Silver with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black/Lizard Green with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black/Gurads Red with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black/ GT Silver with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
265/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars