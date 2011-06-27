  1. Home
2021 Porsche 718 Cayman Base Specs & Features

More about the 2021 718 Cayman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.0/369.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
Light Design Packageyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
SportDesign Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
PDK Gear Selector w/Brushed Aluminum Trimyes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color for Leather Interioryes
Smartphone Compartmentyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum for Standard Interioryes
Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way) wi/Memory Packageyes
Roof Lining in Race-Texyes
Smoking Packageyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Power Sport Seats (14-way) w/Memory Packageyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Whiteyes
Navigation w/Porsche Connectyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiberyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Racing Yellowyes
PDK Gear Selector w/Carbon Fiber Trimyes
Center Console Lid in Race-Tex w/"PORSCHE" Logoyes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color for Standard Interioryes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Redyes
Sun Visors in Race-Texyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyes
Seat Belts in Miami Blueyes
Extended Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber for Leather Interioryes
Sport Seats Plus (2-way)yes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Vehicle Keys Painted and One Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Center Console Lid w/Model Logoyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum for Leather Interioryes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Center Console Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Sport Style Pedals and Footrestyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Leather Interioryes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and Manual Gear Lever in Race-Texyes
Seat Ventilationyes
Manual Gear Lever in Deviated Leather and Stitchingyes
Manual Gear Lever w/Carbon Fiber Trimyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Standard Interioryes
Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leatheryes
Instrument Dials in Bordeaux Redyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Center Console Lid in Race-Tex w/Porsche Crestyes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and PDK Gear Selector in Race-Texyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Mahoganyyes
Interior Trim in Mahogany for Leather Interioryes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
PDK Gear Selector w/Mahogany Trimyes
PDK Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
PDK Gear Selector in Deviated Leatheryes
Manual Gear Lever w/Brushed Aluminum Trimyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Bordeaux Redyes
Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells and Trim in Leather w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Steering Wheel in Leatheryes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leatheryes
Color Selection for Deviated Leatheryes
Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Climate Control Panel Paintedyes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Interior Trim in Mahogany for Standard Interioryes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Voice Controlyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Door Panel Trim Package in Leatheryes
Manual Gear Lever w/Mahogany Trimyes
Dashboard Trim Package in Leatheryes
Climate Control Panel in Leatheryes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Standard Interioryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
SportDesign Package in High Gloss Blackyes
19" Cayman S Wheelsyes
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
Deletion of Model Designation on Rearyes
20" Carrera S Wheelsyes
Rear Wing in High Gloss Blackyes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Blackyes
Window Trim in Silveryes
19" Boxster S Wheelsyes
Rear Side Air Intake Grilles Paintedyes
20" Carrera Classic Wheelsyes
18" Boxster Wheelsyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Platinumyes
Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyes
"718" Logo on Rear Paintedyes
Lower Rear Fascia in Exterior Color yes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Sports Tailpipes in Blackyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Model Designation Logo on Rear Changed to "718"yes
Exterior Package Paintedyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
Window Trim and Window Triangle in High Gloss Blackyes
Front Grille Slats Paintedyes
20" 911 Turbo Wheelsyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Model Designation on Rear Painted yes
Sports Tailpipes in Silveryes
Wheels Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Rear Wiperyes
Clear Taillightsyes
Power Folding Exterior Mirrorsyes
20" Carrera Sport Wheelsyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.
Length172.4 in.
Curb weight3034 lbs.
Gross weight3649 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Height51.0 in.
Maximum payload615 lbs.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Python Green
  • Exterior in Custom Color
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Lava Orange
  • Aventurine Green Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Chalk
Interior Colors
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Graphite Blue, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
265/45R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
