  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 718 Cayman
  4. 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Base Features & Specs

More about the 2020 718 Cayman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$57,500
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$57,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.0/369.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$57,500
Torque280 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$57,500
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$57,500
Premium Package Plus w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Premium Package w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsyes
Light Design Packageyes
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
SportDesign Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$57,500
8 total speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$57,500
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$57,500
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$57,500
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Leather Interioryes
Interior Trim in Mahogany w/Standard Interioryes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Standard Interioryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Whiteyes
Door Trim Package in Leather/Alcantarayes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
PDK Gear Selector w/Carbon Fiber Trimyes
Stitching in Deviated Coloryes
Vehicle Keys Painted and One Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Center Console Lid w/Model Logoyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/"PORSCHE" Logoyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Center Console Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Seat Ventilationyes
Steering Wheel w/12 O'Clock Marker in Redyes
Manual Gear Lever w/Carbon Fiber Trimyes
Dashboard Trim Package in Leather/Alcantarayes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Leather Interioryes
Interior Trim in Mahogany w/Leather Interioryes
2-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyes
PDK Gear Selector w/Mahogany Trimyes
PDK Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
PDK Gear Selector in Deviated Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Leather Interioryes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Bordeaux Redyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Floor Mats w/Deviated Carpeting, Leather Edging, and Stitchingyes
Steering Wheel w/12 O'Clock Marker in Yellowyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Steering Wheel in Leatheryes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leatheryes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Color Selection for Deviated Leatheryes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
Climate Control Panel Paintedyes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and Manual Gear Lever in Alcantarayes
Voice Controlyes
Manual Gear Lever w/Mahogany Trimyes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and PDK Gear Selector in Alcantarayes
Door Panel Trim Package in Leatheryes
Dashboard Trim Package in Leatheryes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Standard Interioryes
PDK Gear Selector w/Brushed Aluminum Trimyes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Interior Trim in Anthracite Brushed Aluminum w/Standard Interioryes
Smartphone Compartmentyes
Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way) wi/Memory Packageyes
Smoking Packageyes
Power Sport Seats (14-way) w/Memory Packageyes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Deviated Leather Edging and Stitchingyes
Navigation w/Porsche Connectyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiberyes
Seat Heatingyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Redyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyes
Seat Belts in Miami Blueyes
Extended Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Sport Seats Plus (2-way)yes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Sport Style Pedals and Footrestyes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Leather Interioryes
Manual Gear Lever in Deviated Leather and Stitchingyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Standard Interioryes
Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Roof Lining in Alcantarayes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Apple CarPlay w/Siriyes
Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leatheryes
Instrument Dials in Bordeaux Redyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Mahoganyyes
Steering Wheel and Gear Selector Lever in Black Leatheryes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Standard Interioryes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Manual Gear Lever w/Brushed Aluminum Trimyes
Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells and Trim in Leather w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Interior Trim in Anthracite Brushed Aluminum w/Leather Interioryes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Climate Control Panel in Leatheryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$57,500
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,500
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$57,500
SportDesign Package in High Gloss Blackyes
19" Cayman S Wheelsyes
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
Bi-Xenon Headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Deletion of Model Designation on Rearyes
Rear Wing in High Gloss Blackyes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyes
20" Carrera S Wheelsyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Blackyes
Window Trim in Silveryes
19" Boxster S Wheelsyes
Wheels Painted in Aurumyes
Rear Side Air Intake Grilles Paintedyes
18" Boxster Wheelsyes
20" Carrera Classic Wheelsyes
Porsche Entry & Driveyes
Model Designation in High Gloss Blackyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyes
Wheels Painted in Silveryes
Wheels Painted in Satin Platinumyes
Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyes
"718" Logo on Rear Paintedyes
Brake Calipers in High Gloss Blackyes
Lower Rear Fascia in Exterior Color yes
Sports Tailpipes in Blackyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Model Designation Logo on Rear Changed to "718"yes
Wheels Painted in Satin Aurumyes
Exterior Package Paintedyes
Window Trim and Window Triangle in High Gloss Blackyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
Front Grille Slats Paintedyes
20" 911 Turbo Wheelsyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Auto-Dimming Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensoryes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Model Designation on Rear Painted yes
Sports Tailpipes in Silveryes
Wheels Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Coloryes
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Blackyes
Rear Wiperyes
Clear Taillightsyes
20" Carrera Sport Wheelsyes
Power Folding Exterior Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$57,500
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.
Length172.4 in.
Curb weight3034 lbs.
Gross weight3648 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Height51.0 in.
Maximum payload614 lbs.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$57,500
Exterior Colors
  • Racing Yellow
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Aventurine Green Metallic
  • Lava Orange
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • White
  • Chalk
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Miami Blue
  • Jet Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Graphite Blue, leather
  • Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Black/Dark Silver, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$57,500
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
265/45R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$57,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$57,500
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

Related 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars