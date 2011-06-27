  1. Home
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Features & Specs

More about the 2020 718 Cayman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$99,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$99,200
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$99,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.4/388.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$99,200
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque309 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower414 hp @ 7600 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$99,200
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$99,200
Chrono Package w/Preparation for Lap Triggeryes
Light Design Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$99,200
8 total speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$99,200
simulated suede steering wheelyes
rear parking sensorsyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$99,200
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$99,200
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayes
Interior Trim in Anthracite Brushed Aluminum w/Standard Interioryes
Interior Trim in Mahogany w/Standard Interioryes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Smartphone Compartmentyes
Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way) wi/Memory Packageyes
Smoking Packageyes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Deviated Leather Edging and Stitchingyes
Navigation w/Porsche Connectyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Whiteyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiberyes
Door Trim Package in Leather/Alcantarayes
Seat Heatingyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Redyes
Seat Belts in Miami Blueyes
Stitching in Deviated Coloryes
Vehicle Keys Painted and One Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/"PORSCHE" Logoyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Leather Interioryes
Steering Wheel w/12 O'Clock Marker in Redyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Standard Interioryes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Dashboard Trim Package in Leather/Alcantarayes
Apple CarPlay w/Siriyes
Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leatheryes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Leather Interioryes
Full Bucket Seatsyes
2-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyes
Steering Wheel and Gear Selector Lever in Black Leatheryes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Standard Interioryes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Leather Interioryes
Floor Mats w/Deviated Carpeting, Leather Edging, and Stitchingyes
Steering Wheel w/12 O'Clock Marker in Yellowyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leatheryes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Climate Control Panel Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Interior Trim in Anthracite Brushed Aluminum w/Leather Interioryes
Voice Controlyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Dashboard Trim Package in Leatheryes
Climate Control Panel in Leatheryes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Standard Interioryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$99,200
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$99,200
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leather/alcantarayes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$99,200
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
Deletion of Model Designation on Rearyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Blackyes
Deviated Color Selection - Racing Yellowyes
Wheels Painted in Aurumyes
Model Designation in High Gloss Blackyes
Deviated Color Selection - Guards Redyes
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyes
Wheels Painted in Silveryes
Deviated Color Selection - Blackyes
Brake Calipers in High Gloss Blackyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Wheels Painted in Satin Aurumyes
Deviated Color Selection - Miami Blueyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
Deviated Color Selection - Satin Blackyes
Deviated Color Selection - Whiteyes
Deviated Color Selection - Gentian Blue Metallicyes
Deviated Color Selection - Carrara White Metallicyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Auto-Dimming Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensoryes
Deviated Color Selection - Chalkyes
Model Designation on Rear Painted yes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Coloryes
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Blackyes
Power Folding Exterior Mirrorsyes
Deviated Color Selection - GT Silver Metallicyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$99,200
Maximum cargo capacity14.7 cu.ft.
Length175.5 in.
Curb weight3199 lbs.
Gross weight3858 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Height50.0 in.
Maximum payload659 lbs.
Wheel base97.8 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$99,200
Exterior Colors
  • Racing Yellow
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • White
  • Chalk
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Miami Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Red Stitching, leather/alcantara
  • Black w/Silver Stitching, leather/alcantara
  • Black w/Yellow Stitching, leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$99,200
295/30R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$99,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$99,200
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

