  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 718 Cayman
  4. 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Porsche 718 Cayman Base Features & Specs

More about the 2019 718 Cayman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$56,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$56,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)298.2/397.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$56,900
Torque280 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$56,900
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$56,900
Premium Package Plus w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Premium Package w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsyes
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
SportDesign Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$56,900
8 total speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$56,900
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$56,900
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$56,900
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
PDK Gear Selector w/Brushed Aluminum Trimyes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Sport Seats Plusyes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Leather Interioryes
Interior Trim in Mahogany w/Standard Interioryes
GT Sport Steering Wheelyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Smartphone Compartmentyes
Voice Control w/Navigation Including Porsche Connectyes
14-Way Power Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Standard Interioryes
Smoking Packageyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Deviated Leather Edging and Stitchingyes
Navigation w/Porsche Connectyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Whiteyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
Seat Heatingyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Personalized Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steel, Illuminatedyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Racing Yellowyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus w/Memory Packageyes
PDK Gear Selector w/Carbon Fiber Trimyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Redyes
Seat Belts in Miami Blueyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyes
Extended Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Vehicle Keys Painted and One Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Center Console Lid w/Model Logoyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/"PORSCHE" Logoyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Center Console Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Sport Style Pedals and Footrestyes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Leather Interioryes
Seat Ventilationyes
Manual Gear Lever w/Carbon Fiber Trimyes
Manual Gear Lever in Deviated Leather and Stitchingyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Standard Interioryes
Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Roof Lining in Alcantarayes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Apple CarPlay w/Siriyes
Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leatheryes
Instrument Dials in Bordeaux Redyes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Leather Interioryes
Preparation for Two-Tone Leather Interioryes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Mahoganyyes
Interior Trim in Mahogany w/Leather Interioryes
2-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Standard Interioryes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
PDK Gear Selector w/Mahogany Trimyes
PDK Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
PDK Gear Selector in Deviated Leatheryes
Manual Gear Lever w/Brushed Aluminum Trimyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Bordeaux Redyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Leather Interioryes
Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steel, Illuminatedyes
Floor Mats w/Deviated Carpeting, Leather Edging, and Stitchingyes
Personalized Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber, Illuminatedyes
Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells and Trim in Leather w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Color Selection for Deviated Leatheryes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
Climate Control Panel Paintedyes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and Manual Gear Lever in Alcantarayes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and PDK Gear Selector in Alcantarayes
Dashboard Trim Package in Leatheryes
Door Panel Trim Package in Leatheryes
Climate Control Panel in Leatheryes
Manual Gear Lever w/Mahogany Trimyes
Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber, Illuminatedyes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Standard Interioryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$56,900
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,900
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$56,900
SportDesign Package in High Gloss Blackyes
19" Cayman S Wheelsyes
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
20" Carrera S Wheelsyes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyes
Window Trims and Window Triangles Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Rear Wing in High Gloss Blackyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Blackyes
19" Boxster S Wheelsyes
Rear Side Air Intake Grilles Paintedyes
20" Carrera Classic Wheelsyes
Porsche Entry & Driveyes
Side Window Trim in High Gloss Aluminumyes
18" Boxster Wheelsyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyes
Wheel Face Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Model Designation Paintedyes
Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Platinumyes
"718" Model Designationyes
Lower Rear Fascia Paintedyes
Sports Tailpipes in Blackyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
"718" Model Designation Paintedyes
Exterior Package Paintedyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
Front Grille Slats Paintedyes
20" 911 Turbo Wheelsyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Auto-Dimming Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensoryes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Sports Tailpipes in Silveryes
Wheels Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Rear Wiperyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light Systemyes
Clear Taillightsyes
20" Carrera Sport Wheelsyes
Power Folding Exterior Mirrorsyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light Systemyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$56,900
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.
Length172.4 in.
Curb weight2944 lbs.
Gross weight3648 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Height51.0 in.
Maximum payload704 lbs.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$56,900
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • Racing Yellow
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Chalk
  • Lava Orange
  • Miami Blue
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Non-Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color, Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather/cloth
  • Black/Dark Silver, leather/cloth
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Chalk, premium leather
  • Leather Interior in Custom Color, premium leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Agate Grey, premium leather
  • Graphite Blue, premium leather
  • Bordeaux Red, premium leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, premium leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$56,900
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
265/45R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$56,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$56,900
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

Related 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars