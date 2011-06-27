2019 Porsche 718 Cayman Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
718 Cayman Coupe
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$68,375*
Total Cash Price
$66,128
S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$86,836*
Total Cash Price
$83,983
GTS 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$86,836*
Total Cash Price
$83,983
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 718 Cayman Coupe 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,052
|$1,089
|$1,127
|$1,166
|$1,207
|$5,641
|Maintenance
|$114
|$1,824
|$1,038
|$2,529
|$3,984
|$9,489
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,430
|$2,199
|$3,629
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,684
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,848
|Financing
|$3,556
|$2,860
|$2,118
|$1,324
|$479
|$10,337
|Depreciation
|$9,102
|$5,114
|$4,179
|$4,685
|$4,093
|$27,173
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,252
|$12,724
|$10,353
|$13,080
|$13,966
|$68,375
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 718 Cayman Coupe S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,336
|$1,383
|$1,431
|$1,481
|$1,533
|$7,164
|Maintenance
|$145
|$2,316
|$1,318
|$3,212
|$5,060
|$12,051
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,816
|$2,793
|$4,609
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,409
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,617
|Financing
|$4,516
|$3,632
|$2,690
|$1,681
|$608
|$13,128
|Depreciation
|$11,560
|$6,495
|$5,307
|$5,950
|$5,198
|$34,510
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,180
|$16,159
|$13,148
|$16,612
|$17,737
|$86,836
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 718 Cayman Coupe GTS 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,336
|$1,383
|$1,431
|$1,481
|$1,533
|$7,164
|Maintenance
|$145
|$2,316
|$1,318
|$3,212
|$5,060
|$12,051
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,816
|$2,793
|$4,609
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,409
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,617
|Financing
|$4,516
|$3,632
|$2,690
|$1,681
|$608
|$13,128
|Depreciation
|$11,560
|$6,495
|$5,307
|$5,950
|$5,198
|$34,510
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,180
|$16,159
|$13,148
|$16,612
|$17,737
|$86,836
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 718 Cayman
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman in Virginia is:not available
Legal
