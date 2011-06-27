2019 Porsche 718 Cayman Consumer Reviews
Porsche is right - there is no substitute
Smerdyakov, 08/09/2019
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful
In 2018 I bought an Audi TT RS, which I thought was nearly perfect. That feeling lasted until I drove a high mileage 2012 Cayman R a few days ago. I was very surprised by how superior the driving experience was to my Audi. Two days later I bought a well optioned 2019 base Cayman with PDK, which felt very similar to the old R that I had driven. I bought a base car rather than an S because the performance is outstanding, more than sufficient for my needs, and it was much less expensive. I am delighted with it, and have resolved to never again buy any sports car but a Porsche. Excellence is expected, and always delivered.
This was dope
Shandon Boe, 12/10/2019
S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful
Probably the highest quality car on the market. I suggest you cop this whip.
