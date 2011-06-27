Used 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
718 Cayman Coupe
S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$93,772*
Total Cash Price
$67,992
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$73,836*
Total Cash Price
$53,537
GTS 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$93,772*
Total Cash Price
$67,992
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 718 Cayman Coupe S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,336
|$1,377
|$1,417
|$1,461
|$1,504
|$7,094
|Maintenance
|$2,504
|$621
|$4,897
|$3,966
|$5,474
|$17,463
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,725
|$2,654
|$2,864
|$3,082
|$10,325
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,594
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,802
|Financing
|$3,656
|$2,941
|$2,177
|$1,361
|$493
|$10,629
|Depreciation
|$12,306
|$6,068
|$5,343
|$4,736
|$4,248
|$32,701
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,612
|$15,065
|$18,890
|$16,859
|$17,346
|$93,772
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 718 Cayman Coupe 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,052
|$1,084
|$1,116
|$1,150
|$1,184
|$5,586
|Maintenance
|$1,972
|$489
|$3,856
|$3,123
|$4,310
|$13,750
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,358
|$2,090
|$2,255
|$2,427
|$8,130
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,830
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,994
|Financing
|$2,879
|$2,316
|$1,714
|$1,072
|$388
|$8,369
|Depreciation
|$9,690
|$4,778
|$4,207
|$3,729
|$3,345
|$25,749
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,167
|$11,862
|$14,874
|$13,275
|$13,658
|$73,836
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 718 Cayman Coupe GTS 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,336
|$1,377
|$1,417
|$1,461
|$1,504
|$7,094
|Maintenance
|$2,504
|$621
|$4,897
|$3,966
|$5,474
|$17,463
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,725
|$2,654
|$2,864
|$3,082
|$10,325
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,594
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,802
|Financing
|$3,656
|$2,941
|$2,177
|$1,361
|$493
|$10,629
|Depreciation
|$12,306
|$6,068
|$5,343
|$4,736
|$4,248
|$32,701
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,612
|$15,065
|$18,890
|$16,859
|$17,346
|$93,772
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman in Virginia is:not available
Legal
