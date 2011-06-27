  1. Home
Used 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman S Features & Specs

More about the 2017 718 Cayman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$66,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/439.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Torque309 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$66,300
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Premium Package Plus w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Premium Package w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$66,300
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
110 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$66,300
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$66,300
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Connect Plusyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminumyes
GT Sport Steering Wheelyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Mahoganyyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Key Pouch in Black Alcantara, Stitching in Blackyes
Leather Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logoyes
14-Way Power Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Smoking Packageyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Personalized Carbon Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Gear Selector in Carbon Fiberyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
Seat Heatingyes
Connectyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus w/Memory Packageyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyes
Leather Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
All-Weather Floor Mats in Blackyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and Gear Lever in Alcantarayes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Gear Lever in Brushed Aluminumyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and Gear Selector in Alcantarayes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Gear Lever in Mahoganyyes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Leather Care Kityes
Seat Ventilationyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Customization Package, Gear Shift Leveryes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Gear Selector in Mahoganyyes
Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leatheryes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Instrument Dials in Bordeaux Redyes
All-Weather Floor Mats in Agate Greyyes
Gear Lever in Carbon Fiberyes
Luggage Compartment Lineryes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Customization Package, Gear Selectoryes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Ignition Start Switch Paintedyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Electronic Logbookyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Interior Package Painted w/Standard Interioryes
2-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Light Design Packageyes
Interior Package Painted w/Leather Interioryes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Vehicle Key Painted and Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Sports Seats Plusyes
Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM)yes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Auto Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensoryes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Porsche Tool Kityes
All-Weather Floor Mats in Luxor Beigeyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Rooflining in Alcantarayes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Redyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$66,300
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$66,300
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Model Designation "718" Paintedyes
Snow Chainsyes
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
Model Designation "718"yes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyes
20" Carrera S Wheelsyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Blackyes
20" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Wheels Painted in Platinum Satinyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
19" Boxster S Winter Wheel-and-Tire Setyes
19" Boxster S Wheelsyes
Wheel Care Kityes
Window Trim in High-Gloss Aluminumyes
Porsche Entry & Driveyes
20" Carrera Classic Wheelsyes
Car Care Kit - Cabrioletyes
Fuel Cap in Aluminum Look Finishyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
Model Designation Paintedyes
Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
Decorative Valve Stems in Silver w/Monochrome Porsche Crestyes
Decorative Valve Stems in Black w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Indoor Car Coveryes
Decorative Valve Stems in Silver w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Sport Tailpipes in Silveryes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Exterior Coloryes
Outdoor Car Coveryes
Wheels Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Power Folding Side Mirrorsyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Rear Wiperyes
18" Boxster Winter Wheel-and-Tire Setyes
20" Carrera Sport Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Length172.4 in.
Curb weight2988 lbs.
Gross weight3670 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.7 cu.ft.
Height50.4 in.
Maximum payload682 lbs.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Exterior Colors
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • White
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • Graphite Blue Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Carmine Red Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Miami Blue
  • Lava Orange
Interior Colors
  • Leather Interior in Color to Sample, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Graphite Blue, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Agate Grey, premium leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Black/Dark Silver, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Luxor Beige, premium leather
  • Blue/Chalk, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$66,300
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
265/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$66,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$66,300
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
