  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 718 Boxster
  4. 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 718 Boxster
More about the 2022 718 Boxster
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$89,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG19
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.3/405.6 mi.
Engine
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size4.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Horsepower394 hp @ 7000 rpm
Torque309 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Packages
Packages
Premium Package +$3,500
Interior Trim in Black Brushed Aluminum w/Leather Interior +$1,040
Interior Trim in Black Brushed Aluminum w/Standard Interior +$900
Light Design Package +$350
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
110 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated suede steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber +$470
PDK Gear Selector w/Brushed Aluminum Trimyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White +$420
Seat Belts in Luxor Beige +$360
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red +$360
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Racing Yellow +$420
Sun Visors in Race-Tex +$590
Center Console Lid in Race-Tex w/Porsche Crest +$340
Smoking Packageyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel +$470
Seat Belts in Lizard Green +$360
Dashboard Trim Package in Leather/Race-Tex +$1,610
Instrument Dials in Guards Red +$700
Vehicle Key Painted and One Key Pouch in Leather +$540
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Red +$420
Door Trim Package in Leather/Race-Tex +$690
Instrument Dials in White +$700
Full Bucket Seats +$5,900
Extended Deviated Stitching Interior Package +$3,230
Porsche Crest on Headrests +$290
Dashboard Trim Package in Leather +$1,610
Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Thread +$610
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather +$620
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather w/Deviated Stitching +$760
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum +$540
Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Thread +$1,770
PDK Gear Selector in Aluminum +$280
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steel +$830
Steering Column Casing in Leather +$470
Deviated Leather Seat Centers +$560
Deviated Stitching Interior Package +$2,390
Seat Belts in Silver Grey +$360
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellow +$700
PDK Gear Selector with Carbon Fiber Trim +$250
Manual Gear Lever w/Brushed Aluminum Trimyes
Seat Belts in Chalk +$360
Seat Belts in Racing Yellow +$360
Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leather +$1,640
Center Console Lid in Race-Tex w/"PORSCHE" Logo +$340
Seat Belts in Guards Red +$360
Manual Gear Lever in Deviated Leather and Stitching +$1,040
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$950
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Leather Interior +$900
PDK Gear Selector in Deviated Leather +$1,040
Climate Control Panel Painted +$780
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus w/Memory Package +$3,030
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Leather Interior +$1,810
Navigation w/Porsche Connect +$2,320
Color Selection for Deviated Leatheryes
Sun Visors in Leather +$590
Center Console Lid w/Model Logo +$340
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber +$1,210
Center Console Lid w/Porsche Crest +$340
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Standard Interior +$850
Manual Gear Lever with Carbon Fiber Trim +$250
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Standard Interior +$1,540
Seat Belts in Miami Blue +$360
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Standard Interior +$770
14-Way Power Sport Seats w/Memory Package +$2,330
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Standard Interior +$750
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Leather Interior +$1,020
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
Ventilated Seats +$740
Burmester High-End Surround Sound System +$4,690
Steering Wheel and Gear Lever in Leatheryes
Voice Controlyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather +$560
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiber +$1,040
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$690
Smartphone Compartment +$560
Climate Control Panel in Leather +$780
Door Panel Trim Package in Leather +$690
Fuse Box Covers in Leather +$380
Deletion of Race-Texyes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Leather Interior +$890
BOSE Surround Sound System +$990
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way power driver seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Wheels Painted in High Gloss Black +$600
Wheels Painted in Satin Blackyes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Color +$600
Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallic +$600
Brake Calipers in High Gloss Black +$900
Wheels Painted in Aurum +$600
Wheels Painted in Silveryes
Door Handles in High Gloss Black +$170
20" Carrera Sport Wheels +$1,260
Rear Wing Painted in High Gloss Black +$410
Supplemental Safety Bars Painted in High Gloss Black +$640
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors +$330
GTS Interior Package +$3,690
Model Designation on Rear in High Gloss Black +$160
"718" Logo on Rear Painted  +$220
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color +$300
"718" Logo on Rear in High Gloss Black +$160
20" 911 Turbo Wheels +$2,450
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finish +$160
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Color +$300
Exterior in Color to Sample +$11,430
Preparation for Custom Coloryes
Deletion of Model Designation on Rearyes
"PORSCHE" Logo on Rear in Satin Black +$220
Wheels Painted in Satin Platinum +$600
Model Designation on Rear Painted +$350
Model Designation Logo Changed to "718"yes
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) +$1,180
Porsche Entry and Drive +$680
Deletion of Model Designation Decal on Doorsyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3156 lbs.
Gross weight3748 lbs.
Ground clearance4.4 in.
Height49.7 in.
Length172.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload592 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors78.5 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors70.9 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Frozen Berry Metallic
  • Shark Blue
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Lava Orange
  • Python Green
  • Black
  • White
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Aventurine Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Graphite Blue, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Chalk Leather/Race-Tex, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black Race-Tex w/Leather Seat Centers, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black Leather/Race-Tex, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Black Leather w/Race-Tex Seat Centers, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Carmine Red Leather/Race-Tex, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Chalk, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
265/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Latest updates on new cars

Other models