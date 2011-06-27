  1. Home
2022 Porsche 718 Boxster Specs & Features

More about the 2022 718 Boxster
Overview
Starting MSRP
$98,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG19
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.3/388.7 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size4.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Horsepower414 hp @ 7600 rpm
Torque309 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Packages
Interior Trim in Black Brushed Aluminum w/Leather Interioryes
Interior Trim in Black Brushed Aluminum w/Standard Interioryes
Spyder Classic Interior Package +$2,800
Light Design Package +$350
In-Car Entertainment
110 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated suede steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Bordeaux Red +$420
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red +$360
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Racing Yellow +$420
Sun Visors in Race-Tex +$590
Center Console Lid in Race-Tex w/Porsche Crest +$340
Smoking Packageyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel +$470
Seat Belts in Lizard Green +$360
Dashboard Trim Package in Leather/Race-Tex +$1,610
Instrument Dials in Guards Red +$700
Vehicle Key Painted and One Key Pouch in Leather +$540
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Red +$420
Door Trim Package in Leather/Race-Tex +$690
Dashboard Trim Package in Leather +$1,610
Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Thread +$610
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather +$620
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather w/Deviated Stitching +$760
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum +$540
Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Thread +$1,770
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steel +$830
Steering Column Casing in Leather +$470
Seat Belts in Silver Grey +$360
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellow +$700
Seat Heating +$530
Seat Belts in Chalk +$360
Seat Belts in Racing Yellow +$360
Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leather +$1,640
Center Console Lid in Race-Tex w/"PORSCHE" Logo +$340
Seat Belts in Guards Red +$360
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$950
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Leather Interioryes
Climate Control Panel Painted +$780
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus w/Memory Package +$2,640
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Leather Interior +$790
Navigation w/Porsche Connect +$2,320
Sun Visors in Leather +$590
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber +$1,210
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Standard Interioryes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Standard Interior +$790
Seat Belts in Miami Blue +$360
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Standard Interioryes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Leather Interioryes
2-Zone Automatic Climate Control +$770
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound System +$4,690
Stitching in Deviated Color +$1,500
Apple CarPlay w/Siri +$360
Steering Wheel and Gear Lever in Leatheryes
Voice Controlyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather +$560
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiber +$1,040
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edging +$690
Instrument Dials in Bordeaux Red +$700
Smartphone Compartment +$560
Climate Control Panel in Leather +$780
Fuse Box Covers in Leather +$380
BOSE Surround Sound System +$990
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way power driver seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/alcantarayes
sport front seatsyes
Exterior Options
Wheels Painted in Satin Black +$1,290
Brake Calipers in High Gloss Black +$900
Wheels Painted in Aurum +$1,290
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) +$1,500
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crest +$190
Door Handles in High Gloss Black +$170
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors +$330
Model Designation on Rear in High Gloss Black +$160
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color +$300
Auto-Dimming Mirrors +$700
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finish +$160
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Color +$300
Deletion of Model Designation on Rearyes
"PORSCHE" Logo on Rear in Satin Black +$220
Wheels Painted in Satin Platinum +$1,290
Model Designation on Rear Painted +$350
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) +$2,140
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3205 lbs.
Gross weight3792 lbs.
Height49.5 in.
Length174.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload587 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors78.5 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors70.9 in.
Wheel base97.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Frozen Berry Metallic
  • Shark Blue
  • Python Green
  • Black
  • White
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • Guards Red
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Spyder Classic, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Silver Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Yellow Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Red Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
295/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
