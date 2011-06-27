  1. Home
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster 25 Years Specs & Features

More about the 2021 718 Boxster
Overview
Starting MSRP
$98,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.3/405.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque309 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower394 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
Light Design Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
110 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leatheryes
Floor Mats w/Deviated Carpeting, Leather Edging and Stitchingyes
Instrument Dials in Bordeaux Redyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Smartphone Compartmentyes
Ventilated Seatsyes
Smoking Packageyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
PDK Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Whiteyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiberyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Bordeaux Redyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus w/Memory Packageyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Extended Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leatheryes
Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Center Console Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Voice Controlyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Vehicle Key Painted and One Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Climate Control Panel in Leatheryes
Door Panel Trim Package in Leatheryes
Dashboard Trim Package in Leatheryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Clear Taillightsyes
Supplemental Safety Bars Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Power Folding Exterior Mirrorsyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity9.6 cu.ft.
Length172.9 in.
Curb weight3156 lbs.
Gross weight3748 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.4 in.
Height50.1 in.
Maximum payload592 lbs.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
265/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
