2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 Specs & Features

More about the 2021 718 Boxster
Overview
Starting MSRP
$88,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.3/405.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque309 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower394 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Interior Trim in Black Brushed Aluminum w/Leather Interioryes
Premium Packageyes
Light Design Packageyes
Interior Trim in Black Brushed Aluminum w/Standard Interioryes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
110 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
simulated suede steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
PDK Gear Selector w/Brushed Aluminum Trimyes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Leather Interioryes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Smartphone Compartmentyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Standard Interioryes
Ventilated Seatsyes
14-Way Power Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Smoking Packageyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Dashboard Trim Package in Leather/Race-Texyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Whiteyes
Navigation w/Porsche Connectyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiberyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Center Console Lid in Race-Tex w/"PORSCHE" Logoyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus w/Memory Packageyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Redyes
Sun Visors in Race-Texyes
Seat Belts in Miami Blueyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyes
Door Trim Package in Leather/Race-Texyes
Extended Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Center Console Lid w/Model Logoyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Center Console Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Leather Interioryes
Manual Gear Lever in Deviated Leather and Stitchingyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Standard Interioryes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leatheryes
Floor Mats w/Deviated Carpeting, Leather Edging and Stitchingyes
Manual Gear Lever with Carbon Fiber Trimyes
Seat Belts in Lizard Greenyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Leather Interioryes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Center Console Lid in Race-Tex w/Porsche Crestyes
Full Bucket Seatsyes
Deletion of Race-Texyes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Standard Interioryes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
PDK Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Deviated Leather Seat Centersyes
PDK Gear Selector in Deviated Leatheryes
Manual Gear Lever w/Brushed Aluminum Trimyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Leather Interioryes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
PDK Gear Selector with Carbon Fiber Trimyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leatheryes
Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Color Selection for Deviated Leatheryes
Climate Control Panel Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Voice Controlyes
Vehicle Key Painted and One Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Door Panel Trim Package in Leatheryes
Dashboard Trim Package in Leatheryes
Climate Control Panel in Leatheryes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Standard Interioryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
"718" Logo on Rear Painted yes
Deletion of Model Designation on Rearyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Blackyes
Wheels Painted in Aurumyes
Model Designation in High Gloss Blackyes
GTS Interior Packageyes
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyes
Deletion of Model Designation Decal on Doorsyes
Wheels Painted in Silveryes
Wheels Painted in Satin Platinumyes
Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyes
Brake Calipers in High Gloss Blackyes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
20" 911 Turbo Wheelsyes
"PORSCHE" Logo on Rear in Satin Blackyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Model Designation Logo Changed to "718"yes
Supplemental Safety Bars Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Rear Wing Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Wheels Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Model Designation on Rear Paintedyes
Power Folding Exterior Mirrorsyes
20" Carrera Sport Wheelsyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity9.6 cu.ft.
Length172.9 in.
Curb weight3156 lbs.
Gross weight3748 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.4 in.
Height49.7 in.
Maximum payload592 lbs.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Racing Yellow
  • White
  • Black
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Aventurine Green Metallic
  • Lava Orange
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Exterior in Custom Color
  • Carmine Red
  • Python Green
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Graphite Blue, leather
  • Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Carmine Red Leather/Race-Tex, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black Race-Tex w/Leather Seat Centers, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black Leather w/Race-Tex Seat Centers, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black Leather/Race-Tex, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Chalk Leather/Race-Tex, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
265/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
