2021 Porsche 718 Boxster Deals, Incentives & Rebates
Base2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Offers in response to COVID-19(1 available)Show details
- 90 Day Deferred Payment for Finance - Expires 06/30/2021
90 Day Deferred Payment for FinanceRequirements and Restrictions:
FS 90 Days to First Payment Finance Program effective on contracts dated during program period. This program is designed to provide customers the ability to purchase a New Porsche or PACPO vehicle today while providing temporary relief from making any payments for up to the first 90 days.
- Start
- 04/01/2021
- End
- 06/30/2021
Cash Offers(0 available)
Financing(1 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 06/30/2021
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Porsche Financial Services.
2.49% APR financing for 12 months at $84.46 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.49% APR financing for 36 months at $28.86 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.49% APR financing for 48 months at $21.91 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.49% APR financing for 60 months at $17.75 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.49% APR financing for 72 months at $14.97 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 2.49% 72 04/01/2021 06/30/2021 2.49% 36 04/01/2021 06/30/2021 2.49% 12 04/01/2021 06/30/2021 2.49% 60 04/01/2021 06/30/2021 2.49% 48 04/01/2021 06/30/2021
