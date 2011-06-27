  1. Home
2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T Features & Specs

More about the 2020 718 Boxster
Overview
Starting MSRP
$69,850
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.0/369.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
718 T Interior Packageyes
Light Design Packageyes
Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
SportDesign Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Apple CarPlay w/Siriyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leatheryes
Floor Mats w/Deviated Carpeting, Leather Edging and Stitchingyes
Seat Belts in Lizard Greenyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Leather Interioryes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Full Bucket Seatsyes
Smartphone Compartmentyes
2-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyes
Smoking Packageyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Standard Interioryes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Whiteyes
Navigation w/Porsche Connectyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiberyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
Seat Heatingyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Redyes
Seat Belts in Miami Blueyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leatheryes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and Manual Gear Lever in Alcantarayes
Climate Control Panel Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Voice Controlyes
Sport Style Pedals and Footrestyes
Vehicle Key Painted and One Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and PDK Gear Selector in Alcantarayes
Door Panel Trim Package in Leatheryes
Dashboard Trim Package in Leatheryes
Climate Control Panel in Leatheryes
Seat Ventilationyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/clothyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
SportDesign Package in High Gloss Blackyes
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
Exterior Package Paintedyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Blackyes
Auto-Dimming Mirrorsyes
Deletion of "718 Boxster T" Decal on Doorsyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Rear Side Air Intake Grilles Paintedyes
Porsche Entry & Driveyes
Model Designation Logo Changed to "718"yes
20" Carrera Sport Wheels in Titanium Greyyes
Supplemental Safety Bars Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Front Grill Slats Paintedyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Clear Taillightsyes
Power Folding Exterior Mirrorsyes
Lower Rear Fascia in Exterior Color yes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity9.6 cu.ft.
Length172.4 in.
Curb weight3058 lbs.
Gross weight3648 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.6 cu.ft.
Height50.4 in.
Maximum payload590 lbs.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Miami Blue
  • Black
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Lava Orange
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • White
  • Guards Red
  • Jet Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/ GT Silver with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black/Lizard Green with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black/GT Silver with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black/Guards Red with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black/Racing Yellow with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
  • Black/Gurads Red with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
265/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

