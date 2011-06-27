  1. Home
2020 Porsche 718 Boxster S Features & Specs

More about the 2020 718 Boxster
Overview
Starting MSRP
$73,350
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$73,350
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$73,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/405.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$73,350
Torque309 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$73,350
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$73,350
Premium Package Plus w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Premium Package w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsyes
Light Design Packageyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsyes
SportDesign Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$73,350
8 total speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$73,350
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$73,350
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$73,350
PDK Gear Selector w/Brushed Aluminum Trimyes
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Sport Seats Plusyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Leather Interioryes
Interior Trim in Mahogany w/Standard Interioryes
GT Sport Steering Wheelyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Smartphone Compartmentyes
14-Way Power Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Standard Interioryes
Smoking Packageyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Deviated Leather Edging and Stitchingyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Whiteyes
Navigation w/Porsche Connectyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiberyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
Seat Heatingyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Racing Yellowyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus w/Memory Packageyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Redyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyes
Seat Belts in Miami Blueyes
Extended Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Center Console Lid w/Model Logoyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/"PORSCHE" Logoyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Center Console Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Leather Interioryes
Seat Ventilationyes
Manual Gear Lever in Deviated Leather and Stitchingyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Standard Interioryes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Apple CarPlay w/Siriyes
Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leatheryes
Floor Mats w/Deviated Carpeting, Leather Edging and Stitchingyes
Instrument Dials in Bordeaux Redyes
Manual Gear Lever with Carbon Fiber Trimyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Leather Interioryes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Mahoganyyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Interior Trim in Mahogany w/Leather Interioryes
2-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyes
PDK Gear Selector w/Mahogany Trimyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Standard Interioryes
PDK Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
PDK Gear Selector in Deviated Leatheryes
Manual Gear Lever w/Brushed Aluminum Trimyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Leather Interioryes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Bordeaux Redyes
PDK Gear Selector with Carbon Fiber Trimyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leatheryes
Color Selection for Deviated Leatheryes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and Manual Gear Lever in Alcantarayes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
Climate Control Panel Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Voice Controlyes
Vehicle Key Painted and One Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Manual Gear Lever w/Mahogany Trimyes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and PDK Gear Selector in Alcantarayes
Door Panel Trim Package in Leatheryes
Dashboard Trim Package in Leatheryes
Climate Control Panel in Leatheryes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Standard Interioryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$73,350
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$73,350
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$73,350
SportDesign Package in High Gloss Blackyes
"718" Logo on Rear Painted yes
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
20" Carrera S Wheelsyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Blackyes
Rear Side Air Intake Grilles Paintedyes
Porsche Entry & Driveyes
20" Carrera Classic Wheelsyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Platinumyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyes
Front Grill Slats Paintedyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Lower Rear Fascia in Exterior Color yes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Exterior Package Paintedyes
Sport Tailpipes in Silveryes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
Auto-Dimming Mirrorsyes
20" 911 Turbo Wheelsyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Wheels Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Model Designation Decals on Doors in Blackyes
Model Designation Logo Changed to "718"yes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Supplemental Safety Bars Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
19" Cayman S Wheelsyes
Rear Wing Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Model Designation on Rear Paintedyes
Clear Taillightsyes
Power Folding Exterior Mirrorsyes
20" Carrera Sport Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$73,350
Maximum cargo capacity9.6 cu.ft.
Length172.4 in.
Curb weight3072 lbs.
Gross weight3670 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.6 cu.ft.
Height50.4 in.
Maximum payload598 lbs.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$73,350
Exterior Colors
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Lava Orange
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Aventurine Green Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Miami Blue
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • White
  • Guards Red
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk with Sport-Tex Seat Centers, leather/cloth
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Graphite Blue, leather
  • Black/Dark Silver, leather/cloth
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$73,350
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
265/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$73,350
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$73,350
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

