2020 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder Features & Specs

More about the 2020 718 Boxster
Overview
Starting MSRP
$96,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.4/388.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque309 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower414 hp @ 7600 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Interior Trim in Black Brushed Aluminum w/Leather Interioryes
Light Design Packageyes
Spyder Classic Interior Packageyes
Interior Trim in Black Brushed Aluminum w/Standard Interioryes
In-Car Entertainment
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
110 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
simulated suede steering wheelyes
rear parking sensorsyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather w/Deviated Stitchingyes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayes
Deviated Color Selection - Cognacyes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Leather Interioryes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Deviated Color Selection - Luxor Beigeyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Smartphone Compartmentyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Standard Interioryes
Smoking Packageyes
Deviated Color Selection - Lizard Greenyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Deviated Leather Edging and Stitchingyes
Navigation w/Porsche Connectyes
Door Trim Package in Leather/Alcantarayes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiberyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
Seat Heatingyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Deviated Color Selection - Speed Blueyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Redyes
Seat Belts in Miami Blueyes
Deviated Color Selection - Speed Yellowyes
Extended Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Stitching in Deviated Coloryes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/"PORSCHE" Logoyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Deviated Color Selection - Bordeaux Redyes
Deviated Color Selection - Orangeyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Standard Interioryes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Dashboard Trim Package in Leather/Alcantarayes
Apple CarPlay w/Siriyes
Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leatheryes
Floor Mats w/Deviated Carpeting, Leather Edging and Stitchingyes
Instrument Dials in Bordeaux Redyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Leather Interioryes
Full Bucket Seatsyes
2-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyes
Steering Wheel and Gear Selector Lever in Black Leatheryes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Standard Interioryes
Deviated Color Selection - Pebble Greyyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Leather Interioryes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Bordeaux Redyes
Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leatheryes
Deviated Color Selection - Chalkyes
Climate Control Panel Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Voice Controlyes
Deviated Color Selection - Mamba Greenyes
Vehicle Key Painted and One Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Dashboard Trim Package in Leatheryes
Climate Control Panel in Leatheryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leather/alcantarayes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
Wheels Painted in Satin Blackyes
Deviated Color Selection - Racing Yellowyes
Model Designation in High Gloss Blackyes
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyes
Deviated Color Selection - Guards Redyes
Wheels Painted in Satin Platinumyes
Deviated Color Selection - Blackyes
Brake Calipers in High Gloss Blackyes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Deviated Color Selection - Miami Blueyes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
Deviated Color Selection - Satin Blackyes
Auto-Dimming Mirrorsyes
Deviated Color Selection - Whiteyes
Deviated Color Selection - Gentian Blue Metallicyes
Deviated Color Selection - Carrara White Metallicyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Wheels Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Deviated Color Selection - Chalkyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Exterior Coloryes
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Blackyes
Model Designation on Rear Paintedyes
Power Folding Exterior Mirrorsyes
Deviated Color Selection - GT Silver Metallicyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity9.4 cu.ft.
Length174.5 in.
Curb weight3206 lbs.
Gross weight3792 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.4 cu.ft.
Height49.6 in.
Maximum payload586 lbs.
Wheel base97.8 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Chalk
  • Miami Blue
  • Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • White
  • Guards Red
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Silver Stitching, leather/alcantara
  • Black w/Yellow Stitching, leather/alcantara
  • Black, leather/alcantara
  • Black w/Red Stitching, leather/alcantara
  • Spyder Classic, leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
295/30R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

