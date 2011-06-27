  1. Home
2019 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS Features & Specs

More about the 2019 718 Boxster
Overview
Starting MSRP
$82,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$82,800
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$82,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$82,800
Torque309 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower365 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$82,800
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$82,800
GTS Interior Packageyes
Interior Trim in Black Brushed Aluminum w/Leather Interioryes
Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsyes
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsyes
Interior Trim in Black Brushed Aluminum w/Standard Interioryes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$82,800
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
110 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$82,800
simulated suede steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$82,800
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$82,800
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
PDK Gear Selector w/Brushed Aluminum Trimyes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Leather Interioryes
GT Sport Steering Wheelyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Smartphone Compartmentyes
14-Way Power Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Standard Interioryes
Smoking Packageyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Deviated Leather Edging and Stitchingyes
Interior Package w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Whiteyes
Navigation w/Porsche Connectyes
Door Trim Package in Leather/Alcantarayes
Seat Heatingyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Racing Yellowyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus w/Memory Packageyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Redyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyes
Seat Belts in Miami Blueyes
Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather with Deviated Stitchingyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Center Console Lid w/Model Logoyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/"PORSCHE" Logoyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Center Console Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Leather Interioryes
Seat Ventilationyes
Manual Gear Lever in Deviated Leather and Stitchingyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Standard Interioryes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Dashboard Trim Package in Leather/Alcantarayes
Apple CarPlay w/Siriyes
Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leatheryes
Floor Mats w/Deviated Carpeting, Leather Edging and Stitchingyes
Manual Gear Lever with Carbon Fiber Trimyes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Leather Interioryes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Full Bucket Seatsyes
Preparation for Two-Tone Leather Interioryes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
2-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyes
Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Standard Interioryes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
PDK Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
PDK Gear Selector in Deviated Leatheryes
Manual Gear Lever w/Brushed Aluminum Trimyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
PDK Gear Selector with Carbon Fiber Trimyes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Leather Interioryes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Deletion of Alcantarayes
Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Extended Interior Package w/Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Color Selection for Deviated Leatheryes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
Climate Control Panel Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Voice Controlyes
Vehicle Key Painted and One Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Dashboard Trim Package in Leatheryes
Climate Control Panel in Leatheryes
Door Panel Trim Package in Leatheryes
Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Standard Interioryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$82,800
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$82,800
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$82,800
Model Designation Logo Paintedyes
SportDesign Package in High Gloss Blackyes
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
Wheels Painted in Platinum Satinyes
Rear Side Air Intake Grilles Paintedyes
20" Carrera Classic Wheelsyes
Porsche Entry & Driveyes
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyes
"718" Logo Paintedyes
Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyes
Deletion of "GTS" Decal on Doorsyes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Exterior Coloryes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
20" 911 Turbo Wheelsyes
Deletion of Model Logoyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
Wheels Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Auto-Dimming Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensoryes
Model Designation Logo Changed to "718"yes
Supplemental Safety Bars Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
Rear Wing Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Blackyes
20" Carrera Sport Wheelsyes
Power Folding Exterior Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$82,800
Maximum cargo capacity9.6 cu.ft.
Length172.9 in.
Curb weight3032 lbs.
Gross weight3692 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.6 cu.ft.
Height50.1 in.
Maximum payload660 lbs.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$82,800
Exterior Colors
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Chalk
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Lava Orange
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Miami Blue
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • Racing Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Black/Dark Silver, leather/cloth
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather/cloth
  • Black, leather/alcantara
  • Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Graphite Blue, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Carmine Red, leather/alcantara
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather/alcantara
  • Leather Interior in Color to Sample, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$82,800
265/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$82,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$82,800
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

