2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Base Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|298.2/397.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|280 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Packages
|Premium Package Plus w/14-Way Power Sport Seats
|yes
|Premium Package w/14-Way Power Sport Seats
|yes
|Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats
|yes
|Sport Chrono Package
|yes
|Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats
|yes
|SportDesign Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|110 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Sun Visors in Leather
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector w/Brushed Aluminum Trim
|yes
|Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather
|yes
|Sun Visors in Alcantara
|yes
|Sport Seats Plus
|yes
|Seat Belts in Luxor Beige
|yes
|Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Leather Interior
|yes
|Interior Trim in Mahogany w/Standard Interior
|yes
|GT Sport Steering Wheel
|yes
|Steering Column Casing in Leather
|yes
|Burmester High-End Surround Sound System
|yes
|Smartphone Compartment
|yes
|14-Way Power Sport Seats w/Memory Package
|yes
|Interior Trim in Brushed Aluminum w/Standard Interior
|yes
|Smoking Package
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Deviated Leather Edging and Stitching
|yes
|Interior Package w/Stitching in Deviated Thread
|yes
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White
|yes
|Navigation w/Porsche Connect
|yes
|Seat Heating
|yes
|Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell
|yes
|BOSE Surround Sound System
|yes
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Racing Yellow
|yes
|18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus w/Memory Package
|yes
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Red
|yes
|Porsche Crest on Headrests
|yes
|Seat Belts in Miami Blue
|yes
|Inner Door Sill Guards in Leather with Deviated Stitching
|yes
|Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steel
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|yes
|Center Console Lid w/Model Logo
|yes
|Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/"PORSCHE" Logo
|yes
|Seat Belts in Guards Red
|yes
|Center Console Lid w/Porsche Crest
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Luxor Beige
|yes
|Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Sport Style Pedals and Footrest
|yes
|Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Leather Interior
|yes
|Seat Ventilation
|yes
|Manual Gear Lever in Deviated Leather and Stitching
|yes
|Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Standard Interior
|yes
|Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Racing Yellow
|yes
|Apple CarPlay w/Siri
|yes
|Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leather
|yes
|Floor Mats w/Deviated Carpeting, Leather Edging and Stitching
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Bordeaux Red
|yes
|Manual Gear Lever with Carbon Fiber Trim
|yes
|Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Leather Interior
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steel
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Mahogany
|yes
|Preparation for Two-Tone Leather Interior
|yes
|Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Interior Trim in Mahogany w/Leather Interior
|yes
|2-Zone Automatic Climate Control
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector w/Mahogany Trim
|yes
|Interior Trim in Leather in Interior Color w/Standard Interior
|yes
|Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector in Aluminum
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector in Deviated Leather
|yes
|Manual Gear Lever w/Brushed Aluminum Trim
|yes
|Seat Belts in Chalk
|yes
|Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Thread
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector with Carbon Fiber Trim
|yes
|Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber w/Leather Interior
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Guards Red
|yes
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Bordeaux Red
|yes
|Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells in Leather w/Stitching in Deviated Thread
|yes
|Fuse Box Covers in Leather
|yes
|Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steel
|yes
|Extended Interior Package w/Stitching in Deviated Thread
|yes
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Luxor Beige
|yes
|Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crest
|yes
|Color Selection for Deviated Leather
|yes
|Seat Centers in Deviated Leather
|yes
|GT Sport Steering Wheel and Manual Gear Lever in Alcantara
|yes
|Climate Control Panel Painted
|yes
|Seat Belts in Silver Grey
|yes
|Instrument Dials in White
|yes
|Voice Control
|yes
|Vehicle Key Painted and One Key Pouch in Leather
|yes
|Seat Belts in Racing Yellow
|yes
|Dashboard Trim Package in Leather
|yes
|Climate Control Panel in Leather
|yes
|Door Panel Trim Package in Leather
|yes
|GT Sport Steering Wheel and PDK Gear Selector in Alcantara
|yes
|Manual Gear Lever w/Mahogany Trim
|yes
|Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color w/Standard Interior
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|2 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|leather
|yes
|2 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
|Model Designation Logo Painted
|yes
|SportDesign Package in High Gloss Black
|yes
|LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|yes
|18" Cayman Wheels
|yes
|Model Designation on Doors in Black
|yes
|20" Carrera S Wheels
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Platinum Satin
|yes
|19" Boxster S Wheels
|yes
|Rear Side Air Intake Grilles Painted
|yes
|20" Carrera Classic Wheels
|yes
|Porsche Entry & Drive
|yes
|Model Designation on Doors in Silver
|yes
|Door Handles in High Gloss Black
|yes
|"718" Logo Painted
|yes
|Sport Tailpipes in Black
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallic
|yes
|Front Grill Slats Painted
|yes
|Bi-Xenon Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
|yes
|Lower Rear Fascia Painted
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
|yes
|Sport Tailpipes in Silver
|yes
|Exterior Package Painted
|yes
|Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Exterior Color
|yes
|Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finish
|yes
|20" 911 Turbo Wheels
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Black Satin
|yes
|Deletion of Model Logo
|yes
|Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Deviated Exterior Color
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Black (High-Gloss)
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensor
|yes
|Model Designation Logo Changed to "718"
|yes
|Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crest
|yes
|19" Cayman S Wheels
|yes
|Supplemental Safety Bars Painted in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Rear Wing Painted in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Clear Taillights
|yes
|20" Carrera Sport Wheels
|yes
|Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|9.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|172.4 in.
|Curb weight
|2944 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3648 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|50.4 in.
|Maximum payload
|704 lbs.
|Wheel base
|97.4 in.
|Width
|70.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|18 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|265/45R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
