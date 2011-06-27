  1. Home
Used 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster S Features & Specs

More about the 2018 718 Boxster
Overview
Starting MSRP
$69,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$69,800
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$69,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/439.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$69,800
Torque309 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$69,800
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$69,800
Premium Package Plus w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Premium Package w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsyes
SportDesign Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$69,800
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
110 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$69,800
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$69,800
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$69,800
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Chalkyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Cognacyes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Interior Package with Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminumyes
GT Sport Steering Wheelyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Mahoganyyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Porsche Connect Plusyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Blackyes
Leather Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells in Leather with Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Agate Greyyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Racing Yellowyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Gear Selector in Carbon Fiberyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus w/Memory Packageyes
Leather Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Pebble Greyyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - GT Silveryes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Gear Lever in Brushed Aluminumyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and Gear Selector in Alcantarayes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Seat Ventilationyes
Leather Care Kityes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Acid Greenyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Customization Package, Gear Selectoryes
2-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyes
Interior Package Painted w/Standard Interioryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Espressoyes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leatheryes
Door-sill guards in Leather with Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Vehicle Key Painted and Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Lava Orangeyes
Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM)yes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Color Selection for Deviated Leatheryes
Seat Centers in Deviated Leatheryes
Climate Control Panel Paintedyes
All-Weather Floor Mats in Luxor Beigeyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Extended Interior Package with Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Dashboard Trim Package in Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Redyes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Sport Seats Plusyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Model Logoyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Key Pouch in Black Alcantara, Stitching in Blackyes
Porsche Connectyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logoyes
14-Way Power Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Smoking Packageyes
Personalized Carbon Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Steering Column Casing in Leather with Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Seat Heatingyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
All-Weather Floor Mats in Blackyes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and Gear Lever in Alcantarayes
Color Selection for Deviated Carpetyes
Gear Lever in Mahoganyyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Saddle Brownyes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Customization Package, Gear Shift Leveryes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Gear Selector in Mahoganyyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Graphite Blueyes
Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leatheryes
Instrument Dials in Bordeaux Redyes
All-Weather Floor Mats in Agate Greyyes
Gear Lever in Carbon Fiberyes
Luggage Compartment Lineryes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Guards Redyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Luxor Beigeyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Threadyes
Light Design Packageyes
Interior Package Painted w/Leather Interioryes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Bordeaux Redyes
Color Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread - Creamyes
Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Climate Control Panel in Leatheryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$69,800
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$69,800
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$69,800
Snow Chainsyes
SportDesign Package in High Gloss Blackyes
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
Model Designation "718"yes
20" Carrera S Wheelsyes
Decorative Valve Stems in Silver with Colored Porsche Crestyes
Wheels Painted in Platinum Satinyes
Rear Wing Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Supplemental Safety Bars Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Rear Side Air Intake Grilles Paintedyes
Car Care Kit - Cabrioletyes
Automatically Dimming Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensoryes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Sports Tailpipes in Blackyes
Indoor Car Coveryes
Exterior Package Paintedyes
Preparation for Leather to Sampleyes
Outdoor Car Coveryes
Door Handles in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Wheels Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation "718" Paintedyes
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation Paintedyes
Tinted Taillightsyes
20" Carrera Sport Wheelsyes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
19" Boxster S Winter Wheel-and-Tire Setyes
Wheel Care Kityes
Rear Fascia Paintedyes
20" Carrera Classic Wheelsyes
Porsche Entry & Driveyes
Bi-Xenon Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyes
Decorative Valve Stems in Silver w/Monochrome Porsche Crestyes
Decorative Valve Stems in Black w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Front Air Intake Grilles Paintedyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Exterior Coloryes
Fuel Cap w/Aluminum Look Finishyes
20" 911 Turbo Wheelsyes
Preparation for Exterior Paint to Sampleyes
Wheels Painted in Black Satinyes
Power Folding Side Mirrorsyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Sports Tailpipes in Silveryes
19" Cayman S Wheelsyes
18" Boxster Winter Wheel-and-Tire Setyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$69,800
Maximum cargo capacity9.7 cu.ft.
Length172.4 in.
Curb weight2988 lbs.
Gross weight3670 lbs.
Height50.4 in.
Maximum payload682 lbs.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$69,800
Exterior Colors
  • Racing Yellow
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • White
  • Graphite Blue Metallic
  • Lava Orange
  • Miami Blue
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Leather Interior in Color to Sample, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Agate Grey, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Chalk, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Graphite Blue, leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
  • Black/Dark Silver, leather/cloth
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$69,800
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
265/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$69,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$69,800
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
