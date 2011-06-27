Used 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
718 Boxster Convertible
S 2dr Convertible (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$81,577*
Total Cash Price
$65,053
2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$103,603*
Total Cash Price
$82,617
GTS 2dr Convertible (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$103,603*
Total Cash Price
$82,617
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 718 Boxster Convertible S 2dr Convertible (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$5,532
|Maintenance
|$1,972
|$489
|$3,865
|$3,123
|$4,310
|$13,759
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,358
|$2,090
|$2,255
|$2,427
|$8,130
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,428
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$3,592
|Financing
|$3,499
|$2,813
|$2,083
|$1,303
|$471
|$10,169
|Depreciation
|$11,025
|$5,642
|$5,017
|$4,505
|$4,103
|$30,292
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,869
|$13,376
|$16,220
|$14,445
|$14,667
|$81,577
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 718 Boxster Convertible 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$7,026
|Maintenance
|$2,504
|$621
|$4,909
|$3,966
|$5,474
|$17,474
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,725
|$2,654
|$2,864
|$3,082
|$10,325
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,354
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$4,562
|Financing
|$4,444
|$3,573
|$2,645
|$1,655
|$598
|$12,915
|Depreciation
|$14,002
|$7,165
|$6,372
|$5,721
|$5,211
|$38,471
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,044
|$16,988
|$20,599
|$18,345
|$18,627
|$103,603
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 718 Boxster Convertible GTS 2dr Convertible (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$7,026
|Maintenance
|$2,504
|$621
|$4,909
|$3,966
|$5,474
|$17,474
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,725
|$2,654
|$2,864
|$3,082
|$10,325
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,354
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$4,562
|Financing
|$4,444
|$3,573
|$2,645
|$1,655
|$598
|$12,915
|Depreciation
|$14,002
|$7,165
|$6,372
|$5,721
|$5,211
|$38,471
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,044
|$16,988
|$20,599
|$18,345
|$18,627
|$103,603
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster in Virginia is:not available
