Used 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster Base Features & Specs

More about the 2017 718 Boxster
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.3/400.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Premium Package Plus w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsyes
Premium Package w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
110 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Pedals and Footrest in Aluminumyes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Sport Seats Plusyes
Connect Plusyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Model Logoyes
Gear Selector in Brushed Aluminumyes
GT Sport Steering Wheelyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Mahoganyyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Key Pouch in Black Alcantara, Stitching in Blackyes
Leather Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logoyes
14-Way Power Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Deviated Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Smoking Packageyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheelyes
Personalized Carbon Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Gear Selector in Carbon Fiberyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
Seat Heatingyes
Connectyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus w/Memory Packageyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Leather Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
All-Weather Floor Mats in Blackyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and Gear Lever in Alcantarayes
Gear Lever in Brushed Aluminumyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
GT Sport Steering Wheel and Gear Selector in Alcantarayes
Gear Lever in Mahoganyyes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Sport Style Pedals and Footrestyes
Leather Care Kityes
Seat Ventilationyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Customization Package, Gear Shift Leveryes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Gear Selector in Mahoganyyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leatheryes
All-Weather Floor Mats in Agate Greyyes
Instrument Dials in Bordeaux Redyes
Gear Lever in Carbon Fiberyes
Luggage Compartment Lineryes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Customization Package, Gear Selectoryes
Ignition Start Switch Paintedyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
Electronic Logbookyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Standard Interioryes
2-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyes
Interior Package Painted w/Standard Interioryes
Light Design Packageyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Interior Package Painted w/Leather Interioryes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Vehicle Key Painted and Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM)yes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Porsche Tool Kityes
All-Weather Floor Mats in Luxor Beigeyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Redyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Snow Chainsyes
LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
Model Designation "718"yes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyes
Decorative Valve Stems in Silver with Colored Porsche Crestyes
20" Carrera S Wheelsyes
Wheels Painted in Platinum Satinyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Deviated Exterior Coloryes
19" Boxster S Winter Wheel-and-Tire Setyes
19" Boxster S Wheelsyes
Wheel Care Kityes
Porsche Entry & Driveyes
Car Care Kit - Cabrioletyes
20" Carrera Classic Wheelsyes
Fuel Cap in Aluminum Look Finishyes
Automatically Dimming Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensoryes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallicyes
Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Decorative Valve Stems in Black w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Decorative Valve Stems in Silver w/Monochrome Porsche Crestyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Sports Tailpipes in Blackyes
Indoor Car Coveryes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Exterior Coloryes
Outdoor Car Coveryes
Wheels Painted in Black Satinyes
Wheels Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation "718" Paintedyes
Power Folding Side Mirrorsyes
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation Paintedyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Sports Tailpipes in Silveryes
18" Boxster Winter Wheel-and-Tire Setyes
20" Carrera Sport Wheelsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity9.7 cu.ft.
Length172.4 in.
Curb weight2944 lbs.
Gross weight3648 lbs.
Height50.4 in.
Maximum payload704 lbs.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Blue Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Lava Orange
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • Guards Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, premium leather
  • Agate Grey, premium leather
  • Leather Interior in Color to Sample, premium leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Luxor Beige, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
265/45R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
