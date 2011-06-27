Used 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster Convertible Consumer Reviews
My first Porsche (updated)
I bought one of the first 718's available, though not on purpose. I was shopping for a used Boxster but the 718 looks so much better and it's so much faster, it was very hard to resist. I have a base model with "only" about 20K in options - PDK, wheels, nav, lighting upgrades, and the premium package. The purchasing experience at Sunset Imports was very pleasant and quite easy. I've driven it about 1000 miles so far so it's not even broken in yet, but this is easily the best car I've ever had the pleasure of driving. (Update) I've now had the car for most of a year, and have joined the local chapter of the Porsche Club. The 718 continues to delight me, even when it's sitting in the garage waiting for the snow to melt. It's rock solid, with no issues or trouble at all, and a pure joy to drive. I've taken it on several long road trips and find that it gets better gas mileage the faster you go. Who would have guessed? :) I can't recommend this car enough. Drive one and you'll see.
Black Magic box
This is my third Porsche and this one is the best. Performance and road handling are better than a new corvette and $20k less. Fuel economy is better than the 13 model. I test drove the new corvette, the BMW, and the Porsche was much better on ride comfort, controls, handling. We use this vehicle on long trips due to not only being fun to drive, but the fuel economy and comfort are the most important to us. The local service from Porsche is first rate compared to other dealers autos (corvette dealer is terrible). If you buy a Porsche you won't be disappointed.
7th Heaven in 718S Boxster
I purchased my 2017 718S Boxster in May of 2017. This is my 7th Porsche since 1991. I have had 4 911's, 1 Panamera E-Hybrid S and 1 2003 Boxster. My 2017 718S Boxster is the best so far. It is amazing how Porsche continues to improve every model of car they build. I am very impressed with the performance of the 4 cyl 2.5L Turbo of the 718 S and the fuel economy is fantastic. My most previous Porsche was a 2006 Carrera S Tip. up until this current car, was my favorite. Performance was great as well as reliability. I had 90K on it when I sold it and bought my 718S. We decided that we wanted a convertible and with the new styling and improved performance, and fuel economy of the 718, it was a no brainer. The PDK transmission is amazing, fast and perfect. The handling is unparalleled to any car in its class. I don't use it as a weekend car, but drive it on a regular basis. I bought it in May and have 6K on the car now and it is glorious. Id recommend it to anyone looking for a fantastic performing sports car that is great looking, fast and fuel efficient. 5 Stars all the way Porsche! Keep it going!!!
I'm not sold on the Base model
My 2010 Base was in the shop for major maintenance so I got to drive this Boxster around for three days. After those three days, I was mostly happy to get my older Boxster back. My '17 Boxster had a number of options including 20" wheels and PDK. I have a number of gripes with the car: 1) acceleration isn't linear. The turbo kick reminded me a bit of a Saab 900 Turbo. 2) The view out back is greatly restricted. What happened to the rear window? 3) The engine sound is atrocious, like a chain-driven aircooled Beetle met a 2.5L Subaru. 4) Gross absence of storage nooks. // That said, no doubt this car is faster and looks better. Handling was a tad softer and the steering slightly less communicative. Surprisingly comfy for 20" wheels. Otherwise, very similar experiences. I'd like to test a 2.5T or the GTS.
4th Boxster, better than ever!
Our Carrera White PDK 718 Boxster S is our 4th Boxster and without a doubt the best overall Boxster yet. The biggest difference in the new series is the motor. The sound is less compelling at lower RPM’s but the power is intoxicating throughout the rev range. The 981/982 series has always felt more refined vs the 987 series and with that a bit less connected at times. Perhaps it’s lightening of parts that’s lost a certain heft to things like the doors closing or the switch to electric steering. There’s a smoothed out refined demeanor that translates to a smoothness in effort on the road along with a maturity about the cars. The new 718 has taken that to the next level of refined sofistication and driving excellence. It’s next to impossible not to be smooth and enjoy this car when driving a backroad. The interior and exterior are subjectively the best looking yet. All in all we are very pleased with this next genation and it really rounds out what one expects or needs in a sports car.
