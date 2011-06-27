  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Vibe
  4. Used 2010 Pontiac Vibe
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Pontiac Vibe Base Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Vibe
More about the 2010 Vibe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,445
See Vibe Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,445
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,445
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273/364 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,445
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,445
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$17,445
Preferred Packageyes
Sun and Sound Packageyes
Sun and Wheels Packageyes
Smoker's Package w/Ashtray and Lighteryes
Cargo Management Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,445
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,445
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,445
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,445
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player and MP3 Playbackyes
Rear Cargo Coveryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,445
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,445
Front head room40.5 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,445
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room43.7 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,445
17" Aluminum Wheelsyes
17" Chrome-Cladded Aluminum Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Front Halogen Fog Lampsyes
Luggage Rack w/Cross Barsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,445
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity49.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight2856 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.1 cu.ft.
Length171.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height61.0 in.
EPA interior volume111.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width69.5 in.
Rear track59.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,445
Exterior Colors
  • Ignition Orange Metallic
  • Red Hot Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Carbon Gray Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Liquid Platinum Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,445
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,445
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,445
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Vibe Inventory

Related Used 2010 Pontiac Vibe Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles