Used 2004 Pontiac Vibe GT Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Vibe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,555
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,555
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,555
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286/377 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,555
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 7600 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,555
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,555
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,555
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,555
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,555
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,555
Front head room40.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,555
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.8 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,555
Front track59.6 in.
Length171.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight2780 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height62.2 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width69.9 in.
Rear track58.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,555
Exterior Colors
  • Satellite
  • Salsa
  • Neptune
  • Abyss
  • Frosty
  • Fusion Orange Metallic
  • Lava
  • Shadow
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Slate
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,555
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,555
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,555
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
