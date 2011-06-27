  1. Home
Used 2003 Pontiac Vibe GT Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Vibe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,435
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,435
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,435
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,435
Torque130 lb-ft @ 6800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 7600 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,435
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,435
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,435
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,435
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,435
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,435
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,435
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,435
Front track59.8 in.
Length171.9 in.
Curb weight2780 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height63 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width69.9 in.
Rear track58.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,435
Exterior Colors
  • Satellite
  • Frosty
  • Neptune
  • Shadow
  • Abyss
  • Salsa
  • Envy
  • Lava
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Slate
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,435
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P205/55R H tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,435
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,435
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
