Used 1998 Pontiac Trans Sport Base Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Trans Sport
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/575.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
Measurements
Length201.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3942 lbs.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Width72.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Medium Jade Gray Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Blue Black Metallic
  • White
  • Sandrift
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Teal Metallic
