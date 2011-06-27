Used 1993 Pontiac Trans Sport Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
12 reviews
Best Vehicle I've ever owned

lkmdolphin, 05/14/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I'm the original owner of this 1993 Trans Sport SE, it's one of the Spring Special Editions for 93, you know the Dark Green over Gold ones. It has every option available except the sunroof and leather,(did not want those). My van has 230,000+ miles on it and 98% of it is still original. The seats & carpet are spotless, The body immaculate, & I drive it everywhere in all weather. Only issue I ever had since day one is the steering rack had to be replaced under warrenty. Only normal upkeep has ever been done. I fully expect to get 500.000 out of this van if not more. My wife and I absolutely love it and would not trade it for anything on the road today or since it was built.

Not Too Shabby

jmb, 04/10/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Overall, we've had good experience with our TransSport. We did have a head gasket failure at 40k miles (out of warranty, of course), but GM did split the cost of repairs with us. This minivan has a much nicer ride than most of the newer models and makes of minivans. Very solid vehicle.

Too bad it wasn't all fiberglass

Dale Peryea, 04/26/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We purchased ours used with 105,000 miles on it. 9 years 1 transmission and 1 engine later the strut mount on the passenger side rusted away. From the outside, the car looked near excellent (same color as the sample picture). We let it go to the salvage yard this week with 215,000 miles and our thanks. Handled good in snow, OK gas mileage. Near the end, the rear wiper assembly broke off and the back panel above the door started to show signs of rust. All in all if your going for looks this is a "cool" looking van.

Good used find

Frank Bumbardatore, 07/15/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Good van with good performance

what a dash

duffyjapan, 10/15/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

i have so many problms with the cooling system and the oil leaks but for a single guy it great for my stuff

