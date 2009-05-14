Used 1993 Pontiac Trans Sport for Sale Near Me

Trans Sport Reviews & Specs

See all 12 reviews
Best Vehicle I've ever owned
lkmdolphin,05/14/2009
I'm the original owner of this 1993 Trans Sport SE, it's one of the Spring Special Editions for 93, you know the Dark Green over Gold ones. It has every option available except the sunroof and leather,(did not want those). My van has 230,000+ miles on it and 98% of it is still original. The seats & carpet are spotless, The body immaculate, & I drive it everywhere in all weather. Only issue I ever had since day one is the steering rack had to be replaced under warrenty. Only normal upkeep has ever been done. I fully expect to get 500.000 out of this van if not more. My wife and I absolutely love it and would not trade it for anything on the road today or since it was built.
