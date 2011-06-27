Used 1992 Pontiac Trans Sport Consumer Reviews

Good to therhino , 09/03/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this van used mainly to haul stuff while remodeling the house. The price was right because they depreciate so quickly. [Bought an Odyssey for wife & kids.] I've know at least 5 people with the same van, and these are what we all say: Fuel guage is worthless-has left all of us stranded-out of gas. Rear hatch lever is hard to turn with it's small wing-nut design. Computer has failed all 5 leaving each stranded on highway. Only does about 15mpg. Trip meter is off by 40%. Spare tire frame so rusted, had to break it to get it off for highway flat. Water pump, A/C compressor, radiator, computer - all failed at around 90,000 miles. Report Abuse

12 yr. old good for parts minivan mom , 02/06/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This van has proved very unreliable. I call it Apollo 13 ("What do we have that WORKS?") Engine and tranny have never given us trouble with 94K on it. We have repaired alternator, a/c compressor 3x, throttle, water pump, radiator, computer, brake release handle 5x, heater fan, heater core, pw motors 3x, wheel cylinders, and door handles 2x. This in addition to regular maint. of tires, brakes, shocks, struts, etc. What's still broken? A/c buttons, sliding door (stuck shut), pdl, heater fan (again), horn, and electrical. On the plus side it gives a comfy ride on the hiway, is pleasant to drive, and plastic body is terrific.

92Tport scottmid , 05/12/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Lowest cost of operation I have ever had in a vehicle.

the terminator lumina driver , 07/31/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This van has been great so far! Prior to the Lumina I had a Plymouth Grand Voyager. The Lumina has been much more reliable and I prefer it in almost all regards.