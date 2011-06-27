  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Trans Sport
  4. Used 1992 Pontiac Trans Sport
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Pontiac Trans Sport Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Trans Sport
5(29%)4(57%)3(14%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.1
7 reviews
Write a review
See all Trans Sports for sale
List Price Estimate
$924 - $1,608
Used Trans Sport for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good to

therhino, 09/03/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this van used mainly to haul stuff while remodeling the house. The price was right because they depreciate so quickly. [Bought an Odyssey for wife & kids.] I've know at least 5 people with the same van, and these are what we all say: Fuel guage is worthless-has left all of us stranded-out of gas. Rear hatch lever is hard to turn with it's small wing-nut design. Computer has failed all 5 leaving each stranded on highway. Only does about 15mpg. Trip meter is off by 40%. Spare tire frame so rusted, had to break it to get it off for highway flat. Water pump, A/C compressor, radiator, computer - all failed at around 90,000 miles.

Report Abuse

12 yr. old good for parts

minivan mom, 02/06/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This van has proved very unreliable. I call it Apollo 13 ("What do we have that WORKS?") Engine and tranny have never given us trouble with 94K on it. We have repaired alternator, a/c compressor 3x, throttle, water pump, radiator, computer, brake release handle 5x, heater fan, heater core, pw motors 3x, wheel cylinders, and door handles 2x. This in addition to regular maint. of tires, brakes, shocks, struts, etc. What's still broken? A/c buttons, sliding door (stuck shut), pdl, heater fan (again), horn, and electrical. On the plus side it gives a comfy ride on the hiway, is pleasant to drive, and plastic body is terrific.

Report Abuse

92Tport

scottmid, 05/12/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Lowest cost of operation I have ever had in a vehicle.

Report Abuse

the terminator

lumina driver, 07/31/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This van has been great so far! Prior to the Lumina I had a Plymouth Grand Voyager. The Lumina has been much more reliable and I prefer it in almost all regards.

Report Abuse

Reliable, functional, but ugly

Farnsworth, 04/26/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I purchased this van with less than 2kk miles on it, and am ready to sell it with 150k miles on it. The only items that I have repalced, is the battery, the ECM, the brakes, and the spark plugs. It doesn't get as good of gas mileage as it used to, but still rides good, handles good, and is very reliable. The black paint on the roof has faded very badly, and the rear controler for the A/C doesn't work.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Trans Sports for sale

Related Used 1992 Pontiac Trans Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles