Estimated values
1992 Pontiac Trans Sport GT 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$644
|$1,162
|$1,420
|Clean
|$587
|$1,059
|$1,299
|Average
|$472
|$852
|$1,058
|Rough
|$358
|$646
|$816
Estimated values
1992 Pontiac Trans Sport SE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$576
|$1,138
|$1,420
|Clean
|$525
|$1,037
|$1,299
|Average
|$422
|$835
|$1,058
|Rough
|$320
|$633
|$816