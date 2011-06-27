Used 1991 Pontiac Trans Sport Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1991 Trans Sport
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque175 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room35.7 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room62.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity113 cu.ft.
Length194.5 in.
Curb weight3515 lbs.
Height65.2 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Black
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • White
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Met Green Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
