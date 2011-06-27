Used 1991 Pontiac Trans Sport Consumer Reviews

Not bad for a GM kylewok , 08/04/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful We bought this van at 198,000 miles. The van drove about 50 miles a day and never left us stranded. The heat worked excellent but the van used the old freon so we never got to try out the A/ C system. Finally died on us at 201,000 miles (transmission & fuel pump). Only thing we ever replaced was water pump. Very well built car and very reliable. Not bad for a $500 GM car. Report Abuse

Fun Transport S.White , 07/23/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This van is fun to drive, with exceptional viewing ability. I am disabled, but even I, have been able to remove the seats to use ti for cargo. I also want to mention, how easy it is to keep up with the opperations of the engine and oil, fule, water, trip milage, etc.,Since it has gauges and NO IDIOT LIGHTS !!!