Used 1991 Pontiac Trans Sport Consumer Reviews
Not bad for a GM
We bought this van at 198,000 miles. The van drove about 50 miles a day and never left us stranded. The heat worked excellent but the van used the old freon so we never got to try out the A/ C system. Finally died on us at 201,000 miles (transmission & fuel pump). Only thing we ever replaced was water pump. Very well built car and very reliable. Not bad for a $500 GM car.
Fun Transport
This van is fun to drive, with exceptional viewing ability. I am disabled, but even I, have been able to remove the seats to use ti for cargo. I also want to mention, how easy it is to keep up with the opperations of the engine and oil, fule, water, trip milage, etc.,Since it has gauges and NO IDIOT LIGHTS !!!
Loved It
My Trans Sport was a great car, hardly any problems at all. Never broke down, only had to do minimal repairs, even with driving back and forth from East Coast to Midwest several times. It was "t-boned" very hard last week and flipped over. Driver walked away with whiplash and a small scrape on hand. Would have been dead in smaller or worse-built car. I want another one.
Sponsored cars related to the Trans Sport
Related Used 1991 Pontiac Trans Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons