Estimated values
1991 Pontiac Trans Sport SE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$564
|$1,133
|$1,418
|Clean
|$514
|$1,032
|$1,297
|Average
|$414
|$831
|$1,056
|Rough
|$313
|$630
|$815
Estimated values
1991 Pontiac Trans Sport 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$518
|$1,117
|$1,418
|Clean
|$472
|$1,018
|$1,297
|Average
|$380
|$819
|$1,056
|Rough
|$288
|$621
|$815