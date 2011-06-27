  1. Home
Used 1990 Pontiac Trans Sport SE Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Trans Sport
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque175 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room35.7 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room62.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity105 cu.ft.
Length194.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3500 lbs.
Height65.5 in.
Wheel base109.9 in.
Width74.2 in.
