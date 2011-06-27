Used 2009 Pontiac Torrent GXP Consumer Reviews

regretful , 12/09/2009

GM says 16/24 mileage,more like 12/19,that's using cruise control, at approximately 70mph never over. It gets even less at 55 mph!what the!? Let up on the gas and it comes to a stop, I mean motor runs but I mean the power just dogs, it's like all power stops going to the drive train? I guess it saves on brakes. It has a horrible turning ratio, didn't notice it on test drive, you need to plan ahead to park. The CD player takes forever to load. If I'd known the gas mileage was going to be this bad, I would've bought a truck or a SUV with 4x4.