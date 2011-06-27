  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Torrent
  4. Used 2009 Pontiac Torrent
  5. Used 2009 Pontiac Torrent GXP
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Pontiac Torrent GXP Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Torrent
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Torrents for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,050 - $4,418
Used Torrent for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

regretful

regretful, 12/09/2009
10 of 14 people found this review helpful

GM says 16/24 mileage,more like 12/19,that's using cruise control, at approximately 70mph never over. It gets even less at 55 mph!what the!? Let up on the gas and it comes to a stop, I mean motor runs but I mean the power just dogs, it's like all power stops going to the drive train? I guess it saves on brakes. It has a horrible turning ratio, didn't notice it on test drive, you need to plan ahead to park. The CD player takes forever to load. If I'd known the gas mileage was going to be this bad, I would've bought a truck or a SUV with 4x4.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Torrents for sale

Related Used 2009 Pontiac Torrent GXP info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles