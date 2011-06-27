Used 2008 Pontiac Torrent GXP Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2008 Torrent
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272/408 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2300 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower264 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle41.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.9 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room51.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4060 lbs.
Gross weight5115 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach14.9 degrees
Maximum payload1000 lbs.
Angle of departure20.4 degrees
Length188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.6 in.
Height65.7 in.
Wheel base112.5 in.
Width71.4 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Sedona Beige Metallic
  • Bright White
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Sand, premium cloth
  • Sand, leather
Tires & Wheels
P235/50R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
