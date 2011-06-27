  1. Home
Used 2004 Pontiac Sunfire Base Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Sunfire
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322/462 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room48.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track57.6 in.
Length182 in.
Curb weight2771 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Height53 in.
EPA interior volume99.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width68.4 in.
Rear track56.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Rally Yellow
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Fusion Orange Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
P195/65R15 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
