  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Sunfire
  4. Used 2001 Pontiac Sunfire
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Pontiac Sunfire SE Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Sunfire
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,550
See Sunfire Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$14,550
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$14,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.0/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$14,550
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves8
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$14,550
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$14,550
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$14,550
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Rear floor matsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$14,550
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$14,550
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,550
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,550
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.1 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$14,550
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Length181.8 in.
Width67.9 in.
Curb weight2644 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$14,550
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Orange Red Metallic
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Indigo Blue
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$14,550
P195/70R14 tiresyes
14 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$14,550
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$14,550
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sunfire Inventory

Related Used 2001 Pontiac Sunfire SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles