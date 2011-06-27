Used 2001 Pontiac Sunfire SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
2001 Pontiac Sunfire SE Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Sunfire
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.0/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves8
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Rear floor matsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room48.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Height53 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Length182 in.
Width68.4 in.
Curb weight2771 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Orange Red Metallic
  • Light Taupe Metallic
  • Indigo Blue
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Bright Red
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
P195/70R14 tiresyes
14 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
