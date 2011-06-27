  1. Home
Used 2000 Pontiac Sunfire GT Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Sunfire
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)271.7/400.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room34.1 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room48.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room33.6 in.
Rear hip Room47.8 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room47.1 in.
Measurements
Length182.9 in.
Curb weight2906 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width68.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • White
  • Taupe
  • Graphite
