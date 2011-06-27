  1. Home
Used 2000 Pontiac Sunfire GT Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Sunfire
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.0/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room48.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
Measurements
Length182.0 in.
Curb weight2771 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Height53.0 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width68.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Bright Blue-Aqua Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Bright Red
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Graphite
