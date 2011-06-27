Used 1998 Pontiac Sunfire SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1998 Sunfire
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/425.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room34.1 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room48.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room33.6 in.
Rear hip Room47.8 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room47.1 in.
Measurements
Length181.9 in.
Curb weight2870 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.
Height53.7 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Green Metallic
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Dahlia Blue Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
