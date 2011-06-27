  1. Home
Used 1998 Pontiac Sunfire SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.2/471.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room48.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
Measurements
Length181.9 in.
Curb weight2637 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Height53.0 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Dahlia Blue Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Arctic White
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Bright Green Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
