Used 1997 Pontiac Sunfire GT Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Sunfire
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room48.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
Measurements
Length181.9 in.
Curb weight2791 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width68.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • Black
  • Dahlia Blue Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Green Metallic
