Used 1997 Pontiac Sunfire SE Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Sunfire
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.4/471.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room48.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room47.8 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room47.1 in.
Measurements
Length181.9 in.
Curb weight2868 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width68.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Dahlia Blue Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Bright Green Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
