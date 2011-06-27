Used 1997 Pontiac Sunfire SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.4/501.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.1 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Measurements
Length181.7 in.
Curb weight2670 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height54.9 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Bright Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Arctic White
  • Bright Red
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • Dahlia Blue Metallic
