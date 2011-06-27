  1. Home
Used 1997 Pontiac Sunfire SE Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Sunfire
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.4/501.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room48.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
Measurements
Length181.9 in.
Curb weight2627 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width68.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Green Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Dahlia Blue Metallic
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Black
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Light Toreador Metallic
