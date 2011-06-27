  1. Home
Used 1995 Pontiac Sunfire GT Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Sunfire
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.8/440.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room48.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room32.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
Measurements
Length181.9 in.
Curb weight2829 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Dark Purple Metallic
  • Red Orange Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
