Used 1992 Pontiac Sunbird LE Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Sunbird
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.4/486.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower111 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room47.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear hip Room49.6 in.
Rear leg room31.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Length180.7 in.
Curb weight2484 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width66.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Yellow
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Silver Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
